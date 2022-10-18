PNB introduces Revamped PNB One for financially inclusive solutions

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revamped its mobile banking app, PNB One and will be offering different features, such as account statements, funds transfers, and balance inquiries to cardless cash withdrawals, preapproved personal loans, prequalified credit card, and others. According to the bank, the advanced interface will offer exclusive services for farmers by introducing the option of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) digital renewal facility, which will enable eligible customers to renew their KCC accounts for amounts up to Rs 1.6 lakh by themselves.

The facility can also be availed through other modes like SMS, missed call, OVR, PNB internet banking, and PNB corporate website. The app is also said to offer Instant Pre-Approved Personal Loans (PAPL) to its non-salaried customers for amounts up to Rs.6 lakh.

PNB said that the revamped PNB One app is augmented with a new user interface, and some added features like the introduction of numeric TPIN, IMPS using account number & IFSC code, payments using app scanner for all QR code. The app was launched by Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, at the bank's head office in New Delhi.

Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, said: “Punjab National Bank has always been a frontier of innovation and appreciated the value of digital banking. Today, our customers, including millennials, are exposed to digital channels. They avail services like UPI payments, fund transfers, and pay bills hassle-free. Thus, it is imperative to introduce best-in-class digital offerings and capabilities. Today, I am delighted to announce that PNB One app has now been revamped to its advanced interface to offer a better experience to all our customers.”

PNB has also introduced an exclusive digital product for its corporate customers i.e., iPaCSPro (Integrated Payments and Collection Services), to efficiently manage their receivables and payables. iPaCSPro is an integration of various cash management services, which would offer a single platform to all its corporate customers for their banking needs.

