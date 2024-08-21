RBI’s Shaktikanta Das among three central bank governors to be rated ‘A+’; PM Modi congratulates

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been rated “A+” among all global central bank chiefs for the second year in a row. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauded the governor, and said that it is a recognition of his leadership.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, along with Denmark’s Christian Kettel Thomsen, and Switzerland’s Thomas Jordan were the only three central bank governors to receive the “A+” rating from Global Finance magazine, followed by Brazil’s Roberto Campos Neto, Chile’s Rosanna Costa, Mauritius’ Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, Morocco’s Abdellatif Jouahri, South Africa’s Lesetja Kganyago, Sri Lanka’s Nandalal Weerasinghe, and Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Hong who received the “A” rating.

Cambodia’s Chea Serey, Canada’s Tiff Macklem, Costa Rica’s Roger Madrigal Lopez, Dominican Republic’s Héctor Valdez Albizu, European Union’s Christine Lagarde, Guatemala’s Alvaro Gonzalez Ricci, Indonesia’s Perry Warjiyo, Jamaica’s Richard Byles, Jordan’s Adel Al-Sharkas, Mongolia’s Byadran Lkhagvasuren, Norway’s Ida Wolden Bache, Peru’s Julio Velarde Flores, Philippines’ Eli Remolona, Sweden’s Erik Thedéen, and USA’s Jerome Hayden Powell received the “A-” rating.

Das’ rating was done by Global Finance magazine that rated central bank governors in its ‘Central Banker Report Cards 2024’. The names of governors who achieved the highest grades of “A+”, “A” or “A-” were released by the magazine.

The magazine takes into account central bank governors of around 100 countries, territories and districts, along with the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States and the Central Bank of West African States.

“Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri @DasShaktikanta for this feat, and that too for the second time. This is a recognition of his leadership at the RBI and his work towards ensuring economic growth and stability,” wished PM Modi on social media.

HOW ARE THE RANKINGS DONE

The magazine bases the rankings from grades “A+” to “F” over success rates in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management.

“Central bankers have waged war against inflation over the past few years, wielding their primary weapon: higher interest rates. Now, countries around the world are witnessing the tangible results of these efforts, as inflation has dropped significantly. Global Finance’s annual Central Banker Report Cards honor those bank leaders whose strategies outperformed their peers through originality, creativity and tenacity,” said Global Finance founder and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo.