SBI Bank strike: Services likely to be impacted as unions call for 2-day strike ahead of Budget

Customers are advised to plan any bank-related work well in advance as the State Bank of India (SBI) will be impacted due to a two-day strike of banking employees ahead of the Budget. The SBI said in an exchange filing that its normal services across branches are likely to be impacted due to the strike from January 30 to January 31.

It further said that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that services run normally across its branches and offices during the course of the strike.



The SBI filing read, “We have been advised by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has served a notice of strike, informing that the members of the constituent Unions of UFBU viz. AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC propose to go on a nationwide bank strike on 30th and 31st January 2023, in support of their demands.”

The UFBU, an umbrella body of banking trade unions, has issued a call for a two-day strike from January 30 to press for its demands. The UFBU said in its statement that it decided to give a call for a two-day strike since there has been no response from the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

These demands are five-day banking, updation of pension, and recruitment of people in all cadres among other issues, as per the news agency PTI. Other issues are related to the 11 wage settlement of bank employees, which occurred on November 11, 2020, between the IBA and the UBFU.

Also read: 'It's just allegation': MoS Finance rejects charge that Modi govt wants to privatise everything