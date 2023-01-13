'It's just allegation': MoS Finance rejects charge that Modi govt wants to privatise everything

Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Minister of State, Ministry of Finance on Friday said that the opposition’s allegation on privatisation against Modi government is completely untrue and it is working towards increasing the efficiency in public or private sector banks.

While speaking at the BT Banking & Economy Summit in Mumbai, Karad said, “This is merely an allegation and it should not be taken seriously at all. The Modi government just wants the efficiency of any banks- be it private or public should be increased and job creation should be more.”

Karat added that the aim of financial inclusion means banking for the unbankers, securing to the unsecured and funding to those who are not funded. “In financial inclusion, there are a number of schemes which are particularly targeted towards the poor.”

Highlighting the difficulties people used to face in previous governments for opening a bank account, Karad expressed gratitude towards the bank officials for the seamless process of work after the Modi government came to power.

“Being a state finance minister, I have visited 21 states to analyse the performance of private and public sector banks,” he added.

On being asked about the allegation the Modi government faces about privatisation, Karat said, “This is merely an allegation and it should not be taken seriously at all. The Modi government just wants the efficiency of any banks- be it private or public should be increased and job creation should be more.”

On bad loans, Karat said, “After 2014, there is not even a single case of bad loans after the Modi government came to power.”

Karad also revealed how he saved a man on flight. He said, “I checked his blood pressure and gave him glucose and then he became normal. Even Modiji acknowledged it by saying doctor will always remain a doctor at heart.”

Also Read: ‘Mumbai friends would know better': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has this to say about his 'white hair'

Also Read: 'People can cover Mumbai-Pune in 2 hours': Nitin Gadkari on road development in India