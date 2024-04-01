scorecardresearch
SBI net banking, mobile app, YONO down today: Check timings, alternate channels

SBI net banking, mobile app, YONO down today: Check timings, alternate channels

HDFC Bank has also notified its customers that National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) operations would not be accessible on April 1, 2024. The bank said customers who can access the service may expect some delay.

UPI Lite and ATM will be available. UPI Lite and ATM will be available.

SBI on Monday said the services of Internet Banking, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web and Mobile App, YONO and UPI will not be available between 12.20 IST and 15.20 hours IST on April 1. This is due to Annual Closing activity, the bank said in a statement, adding that during this period services of UPI Lite and ATM will be available.

Apart from this the exchange and deposit of the Rs 2,000 notes will not be available on April 1. "The facility of exchange/deposit of Rs 2,000 banknotes will not be available at the 19 Issue Offices1 of the Reserve Bank of India due to operations associated with the Annual Closing of Accounts. The facility will resume on Tuesday, April 2, 2024," RBI said in a notification issued on March 28, 2024.


HDFC Bank has also notified its customers that National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) operations would not be accessible on April 1, 2024. The bank said customers who can access the service may expect some delay. 

Are banks open on April 1, 2024?
Most banks in many states will be shut on April 1, 2024, due to the closing of their year accounts, according to the guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Banks are closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Published on: Apr 01, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
