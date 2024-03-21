SBI Card and Titan Launch Titan SBI Card: Check cashback, gift vouchers, reward points and other details

SBI Card, India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, has partnered with Titan Company, a leading player in the jewellery, watches, eyewear, and ethnic wear categories, to launch the Titan SBI Card today. This shopping credit card is designed to address consumers’ aspirational spending needs and with features including cashbacks, Titan gift vouchers, and reward points, cardholders can enjoy benefits worth over Rs 2 lakh per annum

Cardholders can enjoy 7.5% cashback on purchases from Titan in the watches category, Taneira in the women’s ethnic wear category, Titan EyePlus in the eyewear category, and other non-jewellery Titan brands. Additionally, cardholders are eligible for 5% cashback when shopping at Mia, Caratlane, and Zoya across their offline and online stores. Furthermore, shopping at Tanishq earns cardholders Titan gift vouchers worth 3% of the total spend.

Abhijit Chakravorty, MD & CEO of SBI Card, stated, “There is a growing propensity among Indian consumers towards aspirational lifestyles and products. We are delighted to introduce the Titan SBI Card, a specialized credit card that caters to the lifestyle spending needs of our customers. This launch holds great significance for us as it also marks the start of our partnership with Titan, a giant in the premium retail category. We hope our customers will appreciate this new addition to our already robust premium portfolio and leverage it to derive maximum benefits as they spend through it.”

C.K. Venkataraman, MD of Titan Company Limited, said, “India is on the trajectory to become the third-largest consumer market, with consumer spending growing year-on-year across the retail ecosystem. At Titan, we have witnessed a significant surge in demand from our consumers across different segments. Our consistent growth trajectory across categories reflects the confidence that our consumers have in our value proposition. We are delighted to partner with SBI Card to launch this unique co-brand card, which will further bolster the aspirations of our consumers. Through this card, we aim to empower our customers by offering them exciting benefits while shopping across their favorite Titan brands. Additionally, as part of Titan’s commitment to the society and its eco-conscious drive, we are also happy to plant a tree for every approved card.”

Moreover, the Titan SBI Card offers travel lifestyle benefits. Cardholders can enjoy 8 complimentary visits to domestic airport lounges (maximum 2 visits per quarter) and 4 complimentary visits to international airport lounges (maximum 2 visits per quarter). Additionally, cardholders earn 6 reward points for every INR 100 spent on non-Titan brands, including dining and other e-commerce websites.

The Titan SBI Card also offers spend-based milestone benefits. Cardholders become eligible for spend-based fee reversal upon reaching an annual spend milestone of Rs 3 lakh during a card membership year. Furthermore, as cardholders cross annual spend milestones of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, they become eligible for gift vouchers worth Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, for any Titan brand.

The joining and annual renewal fee for the card is Rs 2,999 plus applicable taxes. This contactless card is available on RuPay as well as VISA payment platforms. Furthermore, adopting an eco-conscious approach, Titan Company Limited and SBI Card will be planting a tree for every approved card in collaboration with Grow-Trees.com.