SBI YONO services to remain unavailable till 10:30; here's why

State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said that the services of its YONO app will remain unavailable till 10:30 am on January 10. The bank attributed this to technical issues while adding that its other digital channels like YONO Lite, internet banking and UPI will remain available.

The bank confirmed the news on X formerly known as Twitter. "Due to technical issues, the services of YONO will not be available till 10:30 am on 10th January 2024. Our other digital channels like YONO Lite, Internet Banking and UPI will be available during this period," the bank said in its post.

(More details to be added later)