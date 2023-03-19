Warren Buffett in talks with Biden officials about possible investment in regional banks: Report

Warren Buffett, the Chairperson of Berkshire Hathaway, has reportedly been in discussions with senior officials of the Biden administration regarding the ongoing banking crisis. A source familiar with the matter revealed to Reuters on Saturday that Buffett had reached out to the officials to discuss the situation.

Earlier on Saturday, Bloomberg had reported that Buffett had been in touch with the administration officials in recent days to discuss the regional banking crisis. However, no further official details about the nature of the discussions are out yet.

The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank has had significant ramifications for the banking sector, leading to a decline in investor confidence and a sell-off in banking stocks. The situation has raised concerns about the stability of the banking system, prompting calls for swift action to address the crisis.

Buffett has a history of stepping in to aid banks in crisis, using his financial strength and investing expertise to restore confidence in the struggling banking system. For example, in 2011, Bank of America Corp received a capital injection from Buffett after its stock plummeted due to losses linked to subprime mortgages. Similarly, in the 2008 financial crisis, he provided Goldman Sachs with a $5 billion lifeline to support the bank following the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the ensuing fallout, Federal Reserve policymakers were poised to raise rates by as much as 50 basis points, as a string of data indicated that the economy was much stronger than officials had anticipated at the start of the year.

However, given the instability in the financial market, many Fed watchers expect a smaller quarter-point increase, and some suggest that the US central bank will pause altogether after a two-day meeting scheduled for March 21-22.