Yes Bank board to meet on Jan 22 to consider fund-raising

Yes Bank board of directors in its meeting scheduled on January 22 will consider raising of funds through different modes, the bank informed stock exchanges today. Yes Bank will also announce its December quarter earnings on the same day.

"Raising of funds by issue of equity shares/depository receipts/convertible bonds/debentures/warrants/any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes subject to necessary shareholders/regulatory approvals, as applicable," the bank said in a statement.

YES Bank share was trading 2.8 per cent higher despite a bearish session, ranking among the most active banking scrips in terms of volumes on both BSE and NSE today.

The rise in Yes Bank share came after brokerage house Jefferies said in a report that the Piramal group winning creditors' approval to take over DHFL's loans, was a "marginal positive" outcome for banks that have exposure to DHFL, including state-run Bank of India, Canara Bank and Union Bank of India and private-sector lenders such as YES Bank.

Earlier this month, YES Bank among other listed companies was re-classified as large-cap stocks in the semi-annual Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) review, which will be effective for the February-to-July 2021 period.

