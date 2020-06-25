Yes Bank fraud: CBI files chargesheet against founder Rana Kapoor, family members, DHFL promoters

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday, filed a chargesheet in the case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his family members, promoters and non-executive directors of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan.

The 100-page chargesheet also mentions DOiT Urban Ventures Ltd (DUVPL), owned by Kapoor's daughters, while DHFL has been named as an accused in the Yes Bank scam.

CBI had registered the case on March 7 in connection with suspicious loans sanctioned by Yes Bank and alleged quid pro quo kickbacks received by Kapoor and his family from DHFL's Wadhawans.

The agency has alleged that Kapoor, 62, entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan for extending financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank in return for substantial undue benefits to himself and his family members through companies held by them.

As per the agency's FIR, the scam started taking shape between April and June 2018 when Yes Bank invested ?3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam-hit DHFL.

In return, the Wadhawans allegedly "paid kickbacks of Rs 600 crore" to former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor and his family members in the form of loans to DoIT Urban Ventures.

Dheeraj Wadhawan and Kapil Wadhawan were arrested in April this year by CBI in connection with the scam.

Besides CBI, the duo is also being probed separately by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Yes Bank scam.

ED has pegged the proceeds of the crime in the case at ?5,050 crore.

CBI's FIR came after ED arrested Kapoor in connection with the scam.

Rana Kapoor and Wadhawan brothers are currently lodged in the Taloja prison, Maharashtra.