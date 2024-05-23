scorecardresearch
Business Today
8000 MW! Record-breaking peak power demand hits Delhi amidst heatwave

The current peak demand streak marks the fifth continuous day where Delhi's power requirements have soared above 7000 MW, surpassing the previous peak of 7070 MW recorded on May 19, 2022, ET energy reported.

Data from April 2024 reveals that peak power demands were higher on 83 percent of comparable days compared to the same period in 2023 Data from April 2024 reveals that peak power demands were higher on 83 percent of comparable days compared to the same period in 2023

Delhi has hit an extreme peak power demand of 8000 megawatts on Wednesday, marking a new all-time high as confirmed by the State Load Dispatch Center (SLDC). This latest peak has surpassed the prior record set just a day ago, pointing out the intensity of power consumption driven by the ongoing extreme heatwave in the region. 

Data from April 2024 reveals that peak power demands were higher on 83 percent of comparable days compared to the same period in 2023, with spikes reaching up to 32 percent, showcasing the profound impact of weather patterns on energy consumption.

Recent data points to the afternoon of May 21 when demand peaked at 7717 MW, breaking the previous record of 7695 MW established on June 29, 2022. This milestone was short-lived, as later that evening demand surged to 7726 MW, setting a new record.

Looking ahead, the SLDC anticipates that Delhi's peak power demand during the summer of 2024 could breach 8200 MW mark for the first time, following previous peak demands of 7695 MW in 2022 and 7438 MW in the preceding year. Efforts by BRPL and BYPL have been instrumental in meeting escalating peak power needs within their respective zones.

Meanwhile electricity provider, BSES, catering to around 50 lakh consumers and a population of approximately 2 crore, have emphasised their readiness to maintain a steady power supply through strategic measures such as long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and collaborations with other states. 

The integration of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) has been important in accurately forecasting power demands, a critical aspect in ensuring uninterrupted power flow.

Published on: May 23, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
