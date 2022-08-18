Adani Total Gas reduces PNG and CNG prices

Adani Total Gas has reduced the price for domestic PNG by upto Rs 3.20 per SCM, and CNG by Rs 4.7 per kg. The Adani Group-backed company in an official statement said that the recent intervention by the government has helped the CGD industry in moderating the prices of CNG and home PNG to end customers.

The energy major said, "While market-linked imported RLNG has been witnessing volatile and significantly higher international prices, ATGL had been calibrating the pass-through of increase in the price of RLNG or UBP to take care of consumer interest. Adani Total Gas, in line with its stated policy of taking care of consumer interest, has immediately reversed the increase effected in the prices and reduced the price for domestic PNG by up to Rs 3.20 per SCM and that of CNG by up to Rs 4.7 per kg."

"The recent intervention of the Government of India has helped the CGD industry to moderate down the prices of CNG and home PNG to end consumers," the statement added.

It further said, "The reduction in gas prices has been effected from 17 August 2022 across 19 geographical areas covered by ATGL, which will result in considerable savings for the lakhs of consumers we serve.”

Earlier this month, the Oil Ministry amended an earlier order to increase the allocation of domestically produced gas to city gas operators.