At least 12 new coal mines to start production in FY23: Govt

The Ministry of Coal on Thursday said that it expects at least 12 more new mines to start production during the current financial year. According to the ministry statement, this will significantly contribute to meet the coal demand in the country. At present, a total of 36 captive and commercial mines are under production.

Additional Secretary & Nominated Authority, the Ministry of Coal on 6th July 2022 reviewed the production from coal blocks during the first quarter of Financial Year 2022-23 in the presence of project proponents.

The ministry stated also stated that coal production achieved during the first quarter is 27.7 million ton which is 79 per cent higher than 15.5-million-ton coal produced during same period in FY 2021-22.

It was also noted that two mines auctioned in 2021 under commercial auction reforms have become operational and produced 1.57 million ton in the first quarter.

Further, the ministry appreciated efforts of coal blocks allocattees in achieving such high growth and hopeful that target production of 32 million ton from coal blocks during the second quarter of FY 2022-23 will be achieved.

The project proponents shared efforts made by them and the challenges they are facing. The Ministry of Coal assured to extend all possible support in resolving the issues.

