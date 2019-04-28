Coal India's supply to power sector up 7.4% at 488 million tonne in FY19

Public sector mining giant Coal India Ltd supplied 488 million tonne (MT) of fuel to the power sector in the 2018-19 fiscal, registering an increase of 7.4 per cent over the previous year.

The world's largest coal miner had dispatched 454.2 MT of coal to the power sector in 2017-18, as per the latest government data.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) supplied 46.1 million tonne coal to the power sector in March as against 42.7 MT in the same month of the previous fiscal, the data showed.

The supply of fuel by Singareni Collieries Co Ltd (SCCL) to the sector in 2018-19 went up to 55.4 MT, from 53.5 MT in the previous year.

SCCL is a government coal mining company jointly owned by the Centre and Telangana.

The March supply was almost flat at 5.4 MT, against 5.3 MT in the year-ago month.

Union Coal Minister Piyush Goyal had said that no power plant was facing fuel shortages.

The minister had also claimed that none of the thermal power plants have reported any loss of generation due to supply shortages.

