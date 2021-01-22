Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel prices hit all-time high in Delhi

Fuel prices have flared up again across the country after a gap of two days. Both petrol and diesel have reached a new high on Friday, January 22. According to data by oil marketing companies, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi has climbed to Rs 85.55 after an increase of 25 paise on Friday. Diesel is standing at Rs 75.63 per litre in the national capital.

Fuel prices have been on an upswing in other metro cities as well. The price of one litre of petrol in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad has surged to Rs 92.04/litre, Rs 86.87/litre, and Rs 88.89/litre, respectively.

Similarly, diesel has touched Rs 82.40/litre, Rs 79.23/litre and Rs 82.53/litre, in Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, respectively, as of January 22.

After holding the retail price of petrol steady for 29 days, oil marketing companies in India started increasing prices in January. Since January 6, petrol has been increased by Rs 1.74 and diesel by Rs 1.76 per litre.

This has come against the backdrop of a rally in global crude oil prices with coronavirus vaccination drives beginning worldwide.

However, Centre's higher excise duty, which rose by Rs 13 to Rs 32.98 per litre in 2020, and with states' value added tax are also to be blamed for skyrocketing fuel prices in the country. VAT on petrol comes around Rs 19.32 per litre. Other levies include dealer commision of around Rs 3.67 per litre.

In 2018 and 2019, the share of excise duty on a litre of petrol was 47 per cent. The government had increased the excise duty by Rs 3 per litre in March 2020 and by another Rs 10 per litre in May 2020 when global crude oil prices were below production costs.

Check out petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, January 22- Rs 85.55/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, January 22-Rs 92.04/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, January 22-Rs 88.07/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, January 22-Rs 86.87/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, January 22-Rs 88.89/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, January 22-Rs 88.33/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, January 22- Rs 83.60/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, January 22-Rs 85.02/litre

Check out diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, January 22- Rs 75.63/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, January 22- Rs 82.40/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, January 22-Rs 80.90/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, January 22- Rs 79.23/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, January 22- Rs 82.53/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, January 22-Rs 80.20/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, January 22- Rs 76.23/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, January 22- Rs 76.08/litre

