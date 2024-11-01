Gujarat: PM Modi unveils solar-powered EV charging carport at Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated a Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle Charging Carport at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. It is developed by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Ministry of Power.

Backed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the solar carport utilizes bi-facial mono-crystalline solar panels and a sophisticated Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). With a solar capacity of 50 kWp and 200 kWh of battery storage, it can charge up to 10 electric vehicles (EVs) simultaneously through a mix of fast and slow charging options.

The carport is equipped with advanced features, including app-based vehicle charging and battery monitoring, providing users with real-time updates on their vehicle's charging status. A 24-hour CCTV surveillance system, which is integrated with app monitoring, ensures the safety of both vehicles and users. Furthermore, it includes a designated seating area for drivers to relax while their EVs are charging, enhancing convenience and user experience.

Vishal Kapoor, MD & CEO CESL said, “Off-grid solar EV charging stations equipped with BESS will demonstrate the feasibility of renewable energy in powering transportation across diverse settings in India, particularly in remote or grid-challenged areas. By establishing infrastructure that is self-sustaining and eco-friendly, CESL aims to lower socio-economic costs of building infrastructure for charging, making sustainable transportation more affordable & accessible.”

