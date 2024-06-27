NBCC bags landmark Rs 100-crore project in Hyderabad via GeM bidding

NBCC (India) has been awarded a significant project worth Rs 100 crore in Hyderabad. The project involves the construction of a new training center and the renovation of the existing REC Institute of Power Management Training (RECIPMT) buildings.

This is the first project NBCC has secured by bidding through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. The contract was won using the Quality Cost Based System (QCBS) method, where NBCC received the highest marks, outperforming other bidders.

The project is divided into two major components:

Construction of New Facilities: Rs 60 crore will be allocated for building a new training center, including hostel accommodations, classrooms, an auditorium, kitchen, dining facilities, and landscaping the entire campus.

Renovation and Upgrades: The remaining Rs 40 crore will be spent on demolishing old and unsafe structures, constructing a new elevated service reservoir with an updated design and capacity, and renovating existing RECIPMT buildings, including office spaces, classrooms, hostels, and related facilities.

RECIPMT, situated on a 14-acre campus in Hyderabad, is set to benefit from these extensive upgrades. NBCC aims to modernize the old buildings and develop new infrastructure, providing state-of-the-art facilities within the institute.

Abhisek Mohanty, AGM (Corporate Communication), stated, "With the award of this project, NBCC will strive to revitalize the old buildings and develop new infrastructure to equip the institute with state-of-the-art facilities."

This project not only represents a significant milestone for NBCC in its use of the GeM portal for securing contracts but also underscores the company's commitment to quality and innovation in construction and renovation projects.