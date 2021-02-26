scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

NTPC Gadarwara project unit to start commercial operations from March 1

With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group will become 52,115 MW and 64,880 MW, says the power producer

NTPC group NTPC group

State-owned NTPC on Friday said unit 2 of its Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station will begin commercial operation from March 1, 2021.

The project is located in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

"We wish to inform that unit-2 of 800 MW of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station (2 x 800 MW) is hereby declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of 01.03.2021," NTPC said in a BSE filing.

With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group will become 52,115 MW and 64,880 MW, respectively, the power producer said.

On February 18, the company had said unit-2 of the project has been included in its installed electricity generation capacity and with this, it has become fully operational.

The unit-1 of the project was synchronised in 2019.

Also Read: Oil prices reach 13-month high on lower production in US; Brent jumps to $67.23 per barrel

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos