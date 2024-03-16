Over 1 cr households signed in for Rooftop Solar Scheme for free electricity: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that over 1 crore households have already registered for the government's solar rooftop scheme PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. "Registrations have been pouring in from all parts of the nation. Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have seen over 5 lakh regulations," he said in a post on 'X'.

PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana was launched on February 15, 2024. Under the scheme, households will be provided with a subsidy to install solar panels on their roofs. The subsidy will cover up to 40% of the cost of the solar panels. The scheme is expected to benefit 1 crore households across India. It is estimated that the scheme will save the government Rs. 75,000 crore per year in electricity costs.

PM Modi said those who have not yet registered to do so at the earliest, noting that the initiative promises substantial reductions in electricity expenses for households along with ensuring energy production. "It's poised to encourage Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) on a grand scale, contributing to a better planet," he said.

Outstanding news!



In about a month since it was launched, over 1 crore households have already registered themselves for the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.



Registrations have been pouring in from all parts of the nation. Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2024

The benefits of the scheme include:

> Free electricity for households.

> Reduced electricity costs for the government.

> Increased use of renewable energy.

> Reduced carbon emissions.

The subsidy program offers a 60% subsidy on systems up to 2 kW capacity and a 40% subsidy on systems between 2-3 kW. The subsidy is limited to systems up to 3 kW capacity, meaning no financial assistance will be given for capacities exceeding 3 kW.

How to apply for the scheme

1 : Visit the official website.

: Provide the following details for registration.

- Select your State

- Select your Electricity Distribution Company

- Enter your Electricity Consumer Number

- Enter Mobile Number

- Enter Email

- Please follow as per the direction from the portal.

3 : Login with Consumer Number & Mobile Number.

4 : Apply for the Rooftop Solar as per the form.

5 : Fill out the online application form.

6 : Wait for the feasibility approval from DISCOM. Once you get the feasibility approval install the plant by any of the registered vendors in your DISCOM.

7 : Once installation is over, submit the plant details and apply for net meter.

8 : After installation of net meter and inspection by DISCOM, they will generate commissioning certificate from portal.

9 : Once you get the commissioning report. Submit the bank account details and a cancelled cheque through the portal. You will receive your subsidy in your bank account within 30 days.

Documents Required

> Proof of identity.

> Proof of address.

> Electricity bill.

> Roof ownership certificate.