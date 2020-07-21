Petrol, diesel price today: Fuel rates remain unchanged across metros; check out details

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the metros on Tuesday. Petrol prices remained unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.19 per litre in Mumbai. Whereas, diesel prices stood at Rs 81.64 per litre in Delhi, and Rs 79.83 per litre in Mumbai, according to the data from state-run oil marketing companies.

The OMCs have not changed the petrol prices for the past 22 days. However, diesel price was increased by 12 paise yesterday.

In the past five weeks, diesel prices have risen on 28 occasions, while petrol rates have risen 21 times. Oil companies began the daily price revision mechanism of petrol and diesel from June 7 after a hiatus of 82 days during the country-wide lockdown. Since June 29, petrol prices, however, have remained static across all metros.

The cumulative price increase since the oil companies started raising prices on June 7 stands at Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 12.37 for diesel.

Check latest and revised petrol prices across 8 major cities

Price of petrol in Delhi today, July 21- Rs 80.43/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, July 21-Rs 87.19/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, July 21-Rs 83.63/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, July 21-Rs 82.10/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, July 21-Rs 83.49/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, July 21-Rs 83.04/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, July 21- Rs 78.64/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, July 21-Rs 81.08/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, July 21- Rs 81.64/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, July 21- Rs 79.83/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, July 21-Rs 78.60/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, July 21- Rs 76.77/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, July 21- Rs 79.85/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, July 21--Rs 77.59/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, July 21- Rs 73.72/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, July 21- Rs 73.56/litre

Meanwhile, oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, trapped in the narrow trading band of the past three weeks as investors gauged hopes for a recovery in oil demand against fears of new lockdowns due to a growing number of coronavirus cases. Prices were offered some support by positive news on the development of vaccines as drugmakers and medical institutions rush to find a way to counter the world's worst health crisis in a century. Brent futures were up 15 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $43.43 by 0117 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) edged up 2 cents to $40.83, Reuters data showed.

