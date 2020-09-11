Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today; check out the latest rates

State-run oil marketing companies kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged across the metros on Friday after slashing rates the previous day. In Delhi, the petrol price was maintained at Rs 81.99 per litre and diesel rates were steady at Rs 73.05 per litre, according to notifications by the state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol were kept unchanged at Rs 88.64 per litre and diesel at Rs 79.57 per litre.

On September 10, petrol and diesel rates were cut by nine paise and 12 paise in the national capital. Petrol and diesel rates fell by five paise and 12 paise, respectively, in Mumbai. It was for the first time, petrol rates were slashed across all the metros in September, this year. However, diesel rates have fallen four times this month in almost all metro cities, except in Chennai, where it declined five times.

In cities such as Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, diesel rates were cut by 1 paise, 11 paise, 9 paise, and 12 paise, respectively, on September 10.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, September 11- Rs 81.99/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, September 11-Rs 88.64/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, September 11-Rs 84.96/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, September 11-Rs 83.49/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, September 11-Rs 85.21/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, September 11-Rs 84.66/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, September 11- Rs 80.15/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, September 11-Rs 82.29/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, September 11- Rs 73.05/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, September 11- Rs 79.57/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, September 11-Rs 78.38/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, September 11- Rs 76.55/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, September 11- Rs 79.62/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, September 11-Rs 77.34/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, September 11- Rs 73.52/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, September 11- Rs 73.36/litre

Meanwhile, oil prices decline globally on Friday due to a surprise rise in US stockpiles and ongoing weak demand from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude was down 8 cents, or 0.2 per cent at $39.98 a barrel by 0110 GMT after falling nearly 2 per cent on Thursday.

