Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices remain unchanged; check latest rates in metros

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across metros on Sunday. State oil marketing companies have not changed petrol prices since June 29. Petrol prices remained unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.19 per litre in Mumbai.

Chennai and Kolkata, petrol was sold at an unchanged price of Rs 83.63 and Rs 82.10 per litre, respectively. Similarly, the price of diesel in Chennai and Kolkata was unchanged at Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre, respectively.

On the other hand, diesel is priced at Rs 73.56 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.11 per litre in Mumbai. Except for Delhi, diesel prices across all metros have remained unchanged since July 26.

This is because the Delhi government recently cut diesel prices by Rs 8.36 per litre after rolling back the VAT (Value added Tax) hike.

Earlier, the Delhi government increased VAT on diesel from 16.75 per cent to 30 per cent.

The May 5 VAT hike translated into the steepest ever price increase of Rs 7.10 per litre for diesel. Until July 29, diesel rates in the national capital surged to Rs 81.94 per litre.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, August 9- Rs 80.43/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, August 9-Rs 87.19/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, August 9-Rs 83.63/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, August 9-Rs 82.10/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, August 9-Rs 83.49/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, August 9-Rs 83.04/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, August 9- Rs 78.64/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, August 9-Rs 81.08/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, August 9- Rs 73.56/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, August 9- Rs 80.11/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, August 9-Rs 78.86/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, August 9- Rs 77.06/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, August 9- Rs 80.17/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, August 9-Rs 77.88/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, August 9- Rs 74.03/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, August 9- Rs 73.87/litre

Price of diesel in Ghaziabad today, August 9- Rs 73.71/litre

How to check petrol and diesel prices?

One can check petrol and diesel prices via SMS. For example, if you are at an HPCL pump you can send an SMS to HPPRICE DEALER CODE and send it to 9222201122. For Indian Oil Corporation or IOC send SMS to Type: RSP DEALER CODE and send it to 9224992249.

Fuel prices can also be checked by visiting the websites of oil companies. Indian Oil, the country's largest retailer, revises fuel prices every day at 6 am in the morning.

