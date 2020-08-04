Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices remain unchanged; check out rates across metros

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across metros on Tuesday as state oil marketing companies put a full stop on price hike for the past one month. On Tuesday, petrol costs Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.19 per litre in Mumbai. Diesel costs Rs 73.56 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.11 per litre in Mumbai.

At present, diesel rates are cheapest in Delhi across India because of the recent decision by the Delhi government to cut VAT by Rs 8.36 per litre.

Earlier, the Delhi government hiked VAT on diesel from 16.75 per cent to 30 per cent. The May 5 VAT hike translated into steepest ever price increase of Rs 7.10 per litre in diesel. Until July 29, diesel rates in the national capital surged to Rs 81.94 per litre.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, August 4- Rs 80.43/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, August 4-Rs 87.19/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, August 4-Rs 83.63/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, August 4-Rs 82.10/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, August 4-Rs 83.49/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, August 4-Rs 83.04/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, August 4- Rs 78.64/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, August 4-Rs 81.08/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, August 4- Rs 73.56/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, August 4- Rs 80.11/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, August 4-Rs 78.86/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, August 4- Rs 77.06/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, August 4- Rs 80.17/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, August 4-Rs 77.88/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, August 4- Rs 74.03/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, August 4- Rs 73.87/litre

Price of diesel in Ghaziabad today, August 4- Rs 73.71/litre

Meanwhile, oil prices fell in early trade on Tuesday on concerns about fuel demand growth as a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections around the world sparks tighter lockdowns just as major producers ramp up output. Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.6 per cent to $43.88 a barrel.