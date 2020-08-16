Petrol price increased by 14 paise after almost 50 days; diesel rates remain unchanged

Oil marketing companies (OMCs), on Sunday, increased petrol prices across all metros after almost 50 days. In the national capital Delhi, petrol rates have increased by 14 paise. Presently, the petrol price stands at Rs 80.57 per litre in Delhi. Petrol rates in the national capital have stayed at Rs 80.43 per litre since June 29.In other metros like Mumbai and Chennai, petrol rates have been increased by 12 paise each. In Kolkata, petrol prices have increased by 7 paise after a gap of 47 days.

However, diesel prices have not seen any change for 20 days. Diesel is priced at Rs 73.56 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.11 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, the price of diesel in Chennai and Kolkata remains unchanged at Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre, respectively.

Apart from Delhi, diesel prices across all metros have remained unchanged since July 26. This is because the Delhi government, on July 31, cut diesel prices by Rs 8.36 per litre after rolling back the VAT (Value added Tax) hike.

Earlier, the (Delhi) government increased VAT on diesel from 16.75 per cent to 30 per cent. The May 5 VAT hike translated into the steepest ever price increase of Rs 7.10 per litre for diesel. Until July 29, diesel rates in the national capital surged to Rs 81.94 per litre.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, August 16- Rs 80.57/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, August 16-Rs 87.31/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, August 16-Rs 83.75/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, August 16-Rs 82.17/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, August 16-Rs 83.79/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, August 16-Rs 83.23/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, August 16- Rs 78.81/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, August 16-Rs 81.24/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, August 16- Rs 73.56/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, August 16- Rs 80.11/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, August 16-Rs 78.86/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, August 16- Rs 77.06/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, August 16- Rs 80.17/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, August 16-Rs 77.88/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, August 16- Rs 74.03/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, August 16- Rs 73.87/litre

Price of diesel in Ghaziabad today, August 16- Rs 73.71/litre

