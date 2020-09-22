Petrol sees 7th rate cut, diesel 13th in Sept; check latest fuel rates

After a gap of three days, petrol prices have been reduced across all metros on Tuesday. Diesel witnessed the sixth consecutive price cut today. Petrol prices in Delhi declined by 8 paise and diesel by 15 paise today, according to notifications by the state-run Indian Oil Corporation. The current price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel at Rs 71.28 per litre.

So far in September, diesel rates have been slashed 13 times in Delhi--on September 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 15,17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 respectively. Oil companies have slashed petrol prices seven times--September 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 18 and 22. Overall, petrol in Delhi is declined by Rs 1.02 in September and diesel declined by more than Rs 2.

Petrol and diesel prices also witnessed a slump in other metro cities. In Mumbai, petrol declined by eight paise and diesel by 14 paise on September 22. At present, petrol stands at Rs 87.74 per litre and diesel at Rs 77.73 per litre in Mumbai.

In Chennai, diesel rates were cut by 13 paise. Whereas, in Hyderabad diesel prices fell by 16 paise. In Kolkata and Bengaluru, diesel rates fell by 14 paise each on Tuesday.

On the other hand, petrol rates slipped by 8 paise and 7 paise in Kolkata and Chennai today. In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, petrol was decreased by 8 paise and 9 paise, respectively.

The price per litre of the two fuels varies from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, September 22- Rs 81.06 /litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, September 22-Rs 87.74/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, September 22-Rs 84.14/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, September 22-Rs 82.59/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, September 22-Rs 84.25 /litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, September 22-Rs 83.69/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, September 22- Rs 79.24/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, September 22-Rs 81.58/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, September 22- Rs 71.28/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, September 22- Rs 77.73/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, September 22-Rs 76.72/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, September 22- Rs 74.80/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, September 22- Rs 77.72/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, September 22-Rs 75.50/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, September 22- Rs 71.77/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, September 22- Rs 71.69/litre

