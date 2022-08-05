Renewable energy generation accounts for 25%-29% of total power amid high demand: RK Singh

Renewable energy accounted for 25 to 29 per cent of the total power generation recently amid rising demand for electricity, Union Power Minister RK Singh has said.



Singh informed this during a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Members of Parliament for the Ministry of Power and New & Renewable Energy here yesterday evening, a power ministry statement said.



Singh chaired the meeting of committee.



Replying to queries of the members, Singh informed that when power demand increased this year in recent months, renewable energy (RE) accounted for 25 to 29 per cent of the total power generation and the RE is a major sector.



Achievements of energy efficiency interventions made for SMEs were also shared at the meeting. A presentation was made on energy conservation measures.



It was informed that the ministry has asked states to set up State Level Steering Committees for Energy Transition under Chief Secretaries. Many states have already constituted these committees.



He also informed the Members about separate agricultural feeders, which help in checking agricultural energy consumption.



Cold chain energy efficiency in India and initiatives for promoting electric mobility were also discussed at the meeting.



The UJALA scheme's achievements were also highlighted.



Building energy efficiency programme was also discussed.



It was informed that ECBC (Energy Conservation Building Code) was launched for commercial buildings and has been adopted by 22 states/UTs.



The Members of Parliament made several suggestions with regard to various initiatives and schemes.