AAI undertakes construction of Greenfield Airport in Gujarat's Rajkot

In a move to cater to the growing air traffic in the state of Gujarat, Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the work for construction of the New Greenfield Airport in Rajkot in Gujarat. The project costs around Rs 1,405 crore, and will facilitate transportation for people traveling abroad from the state, an official statement read.

Spread over 2534 acres, the location of new airport is approximately 30 kms from Rajkot city and on Rajkot-Ahmadabad highway. With total built-up area of 23,000 sqm excluding basement, the terminal building of this new airport will have the capacity to handle 1800 passengers during peak hours.

AAI stated, "The city side area of the airport will also be developed for adequate parking facilities for car, taxi and buses along with landscaping. Runway length is planned for 3040 m for serving AB-321type of aircraft which will be capable of parking 14 aircraft at a time."

"This airport will aim to reduce time and cost related to logistics for multiple industries in the region. More Importantly, the ceramic industry of Morbi and other industries of Jamnagar also depend on Rajkot for air connectivity, Air connectivity to the international market will also boost the industrial growth, which in turn will generate new employment opportunities. Apart from this, the new airport will come up with lots of commercial development," AAI added.

The department further noted that there are plans to modernise and beautify the ancient city of Rajkot, including infrastructural projects like construction of greenfield airport to help promote the local business houses adding economic wealth to the country.

