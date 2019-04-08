BJP manifesto: Rs 100 lakh crore to be spent on infrastructure in 5 years

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today released its manifesto called 'Sankalpit Bharat, Shashakt Bharat' for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections which among many things also focussed on infrastructure development. The BJP manifesto promised to make Rs 100 lakh crore investment in the infrastructure sector by 2024.

"By 2024, we will make a capital investment of Rs100 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector. We recognize that investment-driven growth requires a cheaper cost of capital," the manifesto said.

Here are the key points announced in the manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

BJP in its manifesto said that by anchoring inflation at 4% and cleaning up the banking system "we have created the space for structural reduction in the cost of capital." This will not only help infrastructure investment but investment also in the wider economy.

BJP announced that it will aim towards generation of infrastructure which will include gas grids and water grids, i-ways, regional airports and way side amenities along national highways. It added that it will ensure efficiency in the economy that will lead to creation of a large number of jobs and livelihood opportunities.

BJP said that it will ensure urban development by further development of new townships and urban centres. It spoke about setting up regional centres of excellence on urban issues. Lastly, it also spoke about launching National Urban Mobility Mission to provide technology based urban mobility.

BJP announced that it has created 9 crore toilets under our flagship programme, Swachh Bharat Mission and will plan to take the mission to a new level. It also added that it will ensure that all habitations attain open defecation free status.

In its manifesto, BJP has promised to construct 60,000 kms of National Highways in the next five years. It also added that it will complete the Phase-1 of Bharatmala Project expeditiously.

In its manifesto, BJP has promised to encourage private participation in the development of railway amenities and infrastructure and provision of services. It also said that it will ensure conversion of all viable rail tracks to broad gauge and guarantee electrification by 2022. BJP manifesto also spoke about launching massive programme for modernisation of railway stations in the country.

BJP said that in the coming five years, it will double the number of functional airports. It also aims to double the country's port capacity in the next five years.

BJP, in its manifesto, has promised to connect every Gram Panchayat with high speed optical fibre network by 2022.

