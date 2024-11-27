Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Set to open in January 2025; Route, start date, features- all you need to know

In a significant boost to infrastructure and connectivity, the much-anticipated Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is slated to open in January 2025. Spanning 210 kilometres, the expressway promises to revolutionize travel between Delhi and Dehradun, reducing travel time from the current 6.5 hours to a mere 2.5 hours.

This ambitious project, spearheaded by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), comes with a total investment of Rs 13,000 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana initiative, which focuses on upgrading India’s road network.

The project is being developed in stages. The first stage runs 31.6 kilometres from Akshardham to Khekra (EPE Junction) and includes an 18-kilometre elevated track. It has a budget of Rs 1,323 crore and is almost finished, with testing and final details expected to be completed by December 2024.

Here are the key highlights of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway:

Opening Date: The expressway will be operational by January 2025, dramatically improving the travel experience between Delhi and Dehradun. Route Details: The 210-kilometer expressway will connect Delhi to Dehradun via towns like Baghpat, Shamli, and Saharanpur, enhancing connectivity across these regions. Time Savings: Travel time will reduce from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours, making it a boon for commuters and tourists alike. Wildlife Corridor: A unique 12-kilometre elevated corridor over Rajaji National Park is included to protect wildlife while ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow. Safety Features: The expressway will feature robust safety measures, including trauma centres, ambulances, fire brigades, and sturdy railings with wildlife fencing to minimize accidents. Eco-Friendly Design: Environmental measures such as greenery along the central divider and features to protect wildlife reflect the project’s commitment to sustainability. Enhanced Infrastructure: The expressway will include modern amenities like bus bays, truck stops, interchanges, and rest areas with recreational facilities to improve the overall travel experience. Economic Growth: Regions like Ghaziabad, Loni, Sonia Vihar, and Karawal Nagar are expected to see a surge in connectivity, fostering local commerce and economic activity. Tourism Boost: By providing a faster and smoother route, the expressway is expected to attract more tourists to Uttarakhand, boosting the state’s tourism industry and economy. Heavy Investment: As part of the Rs 13,000 crore project, the expressway underscores the government’s commitment to transforming infrastructure under the Bharatmala Pariyojana initiative.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is not just a road—it’s a milestone in India’s infrastructure development, promising enhanced connectivity, environmental consciousness, and economic growth.