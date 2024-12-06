Government clarifies toll tax policy amid concerns over high rates

Strap: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways acknowledged that toll charges are subject to annual revisions, primarily influenced by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), which reflects inflationary trends. It emphasized that the user fees collected are essential for maintaining road infrastructure, ensuring smoother travel, and boosting logistical efficiency across the country.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has clarified the rationale behind toll tax rates and the measures in place to alleviate the economic strain on citizens. Responding to a query in Parliament by MP Iqra Choudhary, the Ministry provided details on how toll rates are determined and justified.

According to the Ministry, toll rates are calculated based on several factors, including the configuration of the highway (two-lane roads with paved shoulders or multi-lane highways), the length of the road section, the presence of bypasses or tunnels, and the type of vehicles using the road, such as cars, buses, or multi-axle trucks. These rates are determined in line with the provisions of the National Highways Fee Rules, ensuring a standardized approach for charging road users.

The Ministry also addressed concerns about toll rates contributing to inflation and increasing the public's financial burden. It acknowledged that toll charges are subject to annual revisions, primarily influenced by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), which reflects inflationary trends. While these adjustments aim to cover the operational and maintenance costs of highways, they can indirectly add to the economic burden on commuters. However, the Ministry emphasized that the user fees collected are essential for maintaining road infrastructure, ensuring smoother travel, and boosting logistical efficiency across the country.

To provide some relief to citizens, the government offers user fee discounts and monthly passes as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. These provisions are designed to make frequent highway use more affordable for regular commuters and reduce the overall financial impact on the public.