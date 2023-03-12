PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Mandya; all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, during his visit to poll-bound Karnataka's Mandya, inaugurated the 118 km-long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project.

"In the last few days, the images of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway have gone viral on social media. Youth are taking immense pride in witnessing the growth of our nation. All these projects will open up the pathways of prosperity and development," PM Modi said.

Karnataka | In the last few days, the images of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway have gone viral on social media. Youth are taking immense pride in witnessing the growth of our nation. All these projects will open up the pathways of prosperity and development: PM Modi in Mandya pic.twitter.com/FQo8AY5Kh8 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

Here's all you need to know

1. The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will reduce the travel time between the two cities from around three hours to about 75 minutes.

2. The project involves converting the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 to six lanes.

3. The 118 Km long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crore.

4. It will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region, according to an official statement.

5. "Bengaluru and Mysuru are important cities in Karnataka. One is known for technology while the other is known for tradition. It is quite significant to connect both the cities through technology," the PM said on Sunday.

Karnataka | Bengaluru and Mysuru are important cities in Karnataka. One is known for technology while the other is known for tradition. It is quite significant to connect both the cities through technology: PM Modi in Mandya pic.twitter.com/PwPqUsiq8N — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar's four-lane highway.

Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4130 crores. The project will play a key role in boosting connectivity of Kushalnagar in Kodagu district with the state capital Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about five hours, officials said, as per PTI.

He will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 16,000 crores.

Prime Minister will dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation. The foundation stone for the institute was also laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019. Developed at a cost of over Rs 850 crore, the institute currently offers four-year B.Tech programs, inter-disciplinary 5-year BS-MS program, M.Tech and PhD programs.

He will also dedicate to the nation the longest railway platform in the world at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station today.

Also Read: Mumbai's 'SVC', not California's SVB! Co-operative bank tells customers it hasn't gone bust