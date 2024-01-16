scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
IT
TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech add $22 bn in market value in just 2 trading sessions

Feedback

TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech add $22 bn in market value in just 2 trading sessions

Wipro rallied as much as 14% on Monday, its biggest intraday gain since July 2020 before paring gains as the surprise revenue beat triggered rating upgrades from some brokerages. HCL Technologies Ltd. surged to a new all-time high, boosted by its forecast for improved revenue growth.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
At least six brokerages raised their ratings on Infosys since its results last week At least six brokerages raised their ratings on Infosys since its results last week

India's top four IT firms, led by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd., added about $22 billion in market value in just two trading sessions since Thursday when the earnings season kicked off, according to a Bloomberg report. The sector's sentiment has been further bolstered by a potential revenue rebound and easing global macroeconomic worries.

Wipro rallied as much as 14% on Monday, its biggest intraday gain since July 2020 before paring gains as the surprise revenue beat triggered rating upgrades from some brokerages. HCL Technologies Ltd. surged to a new all-time high, boosted by its forecast for improved revenue growth.

“A change in sentiment is being reflected in management commentary,” said Siddarth Bhamre, head of research at Religare Broking, told Bloomberg. 

Also read: Wipro shares climb 13% post Q3 results. Here's why

The improving sentiment is also visible in earnings upgrades on big IT companies. At least six brokerages raised their ratings on Infosys since its results last week, while analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ratings on Wipro’s US as well as India-listed shares.

“I don’t think the estimates are going to be downgraded any further,” Phillipcapital analyst Karan Uppal told Bloomberg. He expects the companies’ earnings will start showing growth in the next fiscal year which starts in April.

Published on: Jan 16, 2024, 6:56 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement