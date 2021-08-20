Wipro launches digital, cybersecurity centre in US

Wipro Ltd on Friday launched @now Studio in partnership with California-based ServiceNow to back digital transformation for customers, develop unique industry solution, and increase innovation.

ServiceNow, which is a software firm, develops cloud computing platforms to help companies handle digital workflows for enterprise operations.

"The @now Studio leverages ServiceNow's digital workflows and simplified processes to develop customized solutions. The studio will focus on building competencies, serving as a platform to develop and showcase solutions, accelerating co-selling and co-creation with ServiceNow, and leveraging the ecosystem including universities and leading startups," Wipro said in a statement.

"Additionally, there will be a focus on ServiceNow Global Risk and Compliance and Security Operations to help clients protect their data and remain secure," it added.

The @nowStudio is situated at Wipro's Technology Centre in Plano, Texas where the IT major has a facility concentrated on developing niche capabilities in new and emerging technologies.

The technology centre functions as a hub for advanced analytics and cloud technologies and is Wipro's US cybersecurity centre. This is the company's first @now Studio; however, plans are afoot to launch additional studios in Europe and the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) zone in the coming months.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Texas and leverage the ecosystem the state has to offer. The Studio also represents an expansion of our cybersecurity capabilities and leverages the local workforce to accelerate innovation. Our collaboration with local universities will enhance employment opportunities and expand our intellectual property in cybersecurity," said Nagendra Bandaru, managing partner, iCORE, Wipro.