Wipro may get employees back to office from September

Bengaluru-based IT firm Wipro may call its employees back to the office from September depending on the pace of vaccinations and the third wave. "This will vary between country by country and different stages of the pandemic. This will not be one size fits all," Wipro chief human resources officer Saurabh Govil said.

The Bengaluru-based IT firm has over 2 lakh employees on its rolls as of June 30. This development came after Wipro chairman Rishad Premji declared that more than 55 per cent of the IT firm's employees have been inoculated against COVID-19 so far.

"As of today, based on the self-declaration of our employees, we are aware that over 55 per cent of our employees in India are vaccinated, and that number is increasing every day," Premji said at the company's 75th annual general meeting. He added Wipro is providing its employees access to vaccines and encouraging them to get vaccinated.

The Azim Premji-founded IT giant also announced that it will provide wage hikes to its junior employees from September 1, 2021. Junior employees comprise 80 per cent of Wipro's workforce. "Wipro Limited will initiate merit salary increases (MSI) for all eligible employees up to Band B3 (assistant manager and below), effective September 1, 2021. In January 2021, the company had announced salary hikes for eligible employees in these bands, who form 80 per cent of the company's workforce - this is the second hike in this calendar year," Wipro noted.

The firm, however, hiked salaries of its employees above band C1 (managers and above) from June 1. Meanwhile, Wipro reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,230 crore after a jump of 35 per cent YoY. Wipro's revenue jumped 22.4 per cent to Rs 18,250 crore. This is the IT major's "best-ever" quarterly performance in the first quarter of a financial year.

