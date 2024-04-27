Apollo Health to open 70 new diagnostic labs, to double down on clinic network

Apollo Health & Lifestyle, a subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL), one of India’s largest retail healthcare companies, is eying to expand its footprint in India while retaining the top spot in diagnostic and preventive care. Apollo Health is also investing in genomics.

“Our company operates in a unique position within the healthcare sector, running both hospitals and retail test formats. We see significant growth potential in this market and are particularly bullish about our diagnostic business. Over the past three years, our growth rates have exceeded 20%, which is nearly double the industry average,” says Sriram Iyer, CEO, of Apollo Health & Lifestyle.

Apollo Health offers a comprehensive range of diagnostic services, from basic tests to specialised and super-specialised genetic testing. With over 100 labs currently, Apollo Health plans to add approximately 70 more labs in the next 12 to 18 months. “This expansion aligns with our goal to cater to a broader customer base, including hospitals, nursing homes, and B2B clients,” says Iyer.

In addition to expanding diagnostic capabilities, Apollo is investing in genomics and preventive care. “We plan to introduce over 500 new tests in the next 1-2 years and are focusing on predictive risk modeling through our patented ProHealth product. This technology provides personalized health risk scores based on individual data, setting us apart in the market,” adds Iyer.

Apollo Health is also doubling down on its primary care clinic network, with plans to double the clinic network in the next two to three years. “In terms of clinic expansion, our focus remains primarily on metros and large towns due to the space-intensive nature of our clinic formats. However, when it comes to diagnostics, our growth strategy is more expansive. We are targeting not just metros and state capitals but also Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 towns. Our goal is to establish a strong presence in these areas over the next two to three years, aiming to become a significant player in the diagnostics sector,” says Iyer.

Apollo Health has completed three acquisitions in the diagnostics sector in the past and remains open to further opportunities. “We continually evaluate potential assets that align with our criteria, which include strong processes, quality standards, and a solid reputation. While we weigh the pros and cons of organic growth versus acquisitions, our ultimate goal is to expand our footprint strategically and enhance our service offerings to meet the healthcare needs of diverse communities,” explains Iyer.

Apollo Health offers an integrated healthcare model that allows for seamless transitions between diagnostic centers, clinics, and hospitals. If a patient requires further treatment following a diagnostic test, they can easily transition to the clinics and, if needed, to the hospitals.

The company runs the chain of standardised primary healthcare models – multispecialty clinics - Apollo Clinic in India & the Middle East, Diabetes Management Clinics under Apollo Sugar, Dental Clinics under Apollo Dental and Diagnostic Centers under Apollo Diagnostics.

The company also operates speciality formats under Apollo Cradle (a Centre for Women & Children), Apollo Fertility (a centre for providing infertility treatment), Apollo Spectra Hospitals (a hospital for minimally invasive surgeries) & Apollo Dialysis (A Chain of Dialysis Centers).