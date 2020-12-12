AstraZeneca to acquire US-based Alexion for $39 billion

Astrazeneca Plc will acquire U.S. based Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a $39 billion deal, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Alexion shareholders will receive $60 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares per Alexion share, the company said.

