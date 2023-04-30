Buprenorphine tablets, other addictive drugs seized by drugs control department in Delhi

As many as 25 chemist shops were raided by Delhi's Drugs Control Department in connection with the illegal sale and purchase of habit-forming drugs, according to a media report.

On April 27 and 28, the Department raided select chemist shops identified in the areas of Nandnagri, Sundarnagri, Seelampur, Mangolpuri, Sultanpuri and Nihal Vihar. The drive was conducted to assess the potential misuse of medicinal preparations like Buprenorphine, Codeine-containing cough syrup and preparations containing Tramadol, among others.

It is to be noted that the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 prohibits the manufacture, production, trade, use, among others, of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

"A total number of approximately 25 shops have been raided, keeping in view the zero tolerance to be observed against such type of violators," said the Delhi government official aware of the matter, Livemint reported.

FIR has been lodged in Police Station Begumpur under NDPS Act against the violator.

The official further added that major contraventions have been observed in three cases.

"In addition, 15 other firms have also been booked for dealing in habit-forming drugs. In all cases, show-cause notices are being issued. The department intends to take stern action against the violators in consonance with law," the official mentioned.

Meanwhile, a joint raid with the Narcotic Squad of Delhi Police has also been carried out in Karala area.

The team recovered stocks of Buprenorphine tablets and other similar habit-forming drugs, the official pointed out.

Recently, the Delhi drug control department took stern action against 60 erring firms. Out of these, the department has already cancelled the licences of 14 firms and suspended the licences of 33 firms. The proceedings against the rest of the firms are in progress.

