Coronavirus treatment: Favipiravir leads to price war among pharma companies in India

After Glenmark, Brinton and Cipla, another firm launched Favipiravir for coronavirus treatment on Friday. Released under the drug name Favivent, drug firm Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals is the latest company to roll out the drug for Rs 39 per tablet - its cheapest pricing yet.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals was one of the first companies to roll out Favipiravir. Branded as FabiFlu the drug was initially priced at Rs 103 per tablet, which was reduced to Rs 75 per tablet. Recently, Brinton Pharmaceuticals received DCGI approval to launch Favipiravir for Rs 59 per tablet. Cipla, too, said that it has received approval from DCGI to launch the drug for Rs 68 per tablet under the name Ciplenza.

There are more companies likely to release the drug, which would to keep the price competitive.

This comes after the DCGI approved the use of Favipiravir, an antiviral drug developed in Japan to treat influenza, for the treatment of mild and moderate cases in India. The drug is available in mostly tablets of 200 mg each.

"Given the current scenario of grave health concerns and economic challenges surrounding Covid-19 in India, if we as a pharmaceutical company cannot make a significant positive difference to the society, our company's very existence is inconsequential," said Jenburkt Pharmaceutical Chairman and MD Ashish U Bhuta. The company hopes that the accessibility and affordability of the drug would work in its favour as well as offer patients a timely solution.

Meanwhile, Brinton Pharma CMD Rahul Kumar Darda said, "Our strategic intent will be to improve the access through our strong distribution network that will help make Faviton available across all COVID treatment centres and our MRP is Rs 59 per tablet."

Alok Malik, Senior Vice President and Head - India business, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said that at Rs 103 they had launched the drug at the lowest market cost as compared to other countries. "And now we hope that this further price reduction will make it even more accessible for patients across the country," he said after the price was reduced to Rs 75.

