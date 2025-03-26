Eli Lilly plans to expand insulin access for diabetics, NCD therapies in India

Global pharmaceutical major Eli Lilly, which recently launched its blockbuster anti-obesity drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in India, is planning to expand insulin production, collaborate on non-communicable diseases (NCD) therapies, and advance biomanufacturing in the country.

The company’s Global CEO, David Ricks, discussed these plans, including expanding clinical trials, in a meeting with Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday.

The talks come at a time when India is facing a rising burden of diabetes and obesity. With approximately 101 million individuals living with diabetes, increasing access to insulin and advanced treatments is critical. "There is a significant difference in metabolic disorders faced in India compared to the rest of the world. Food habits and phenotype differences contribute to the prevalence of central and visceral obesity," said Singh, highlighting the need for India-specific research.

Eli Lilly has a presence in India through its subsidiary, Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt. Ltd., which imports and markets medicines for diabetes, gastric cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, osteoporosis, and rheumatoid arthritis. The company also operates in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka through local partnerships. The meeting indicates plans to strengthen this engagement, particularly in diabetes care.

The company recently launched Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in India in March 2025 after receiving approval from the drug regulator. The drug, which targets both type 2 diabetes and obesity, is part of Eli Lilly’s strategy to expand in emerging markets. The company has also outlined plans to introduce the drug in other countries, including Brazil and Mexico.

Eli Lilly’s expansion plans align with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to increase domestic drug manufacturing and reduce import dependence. Singh emphasised that bio-manufacturing plays a key role in expanding access to advanced therapies. “India’s pharmaceutical industry, evolving biotech ecosystem, and skilled scientific workforce make the country a potential global leader in bio-manufacturing,” he said.

To improve access to diabetes treatments, Eli Lilly has formed partnerships with Indian pharmaceutical firms. In October 2021, the company collaborated with Cipla to expand the reach of diabetes drugs such as Humalog and Trulicity, using Cipla’s distribution network. It has also worked with Gland Pharma for contract manufacturing of human insulin vials in India, supporting local production and supply chains.

The expansion plans come as the country looks to expand its pharmaceutical capabilities, both for domestic healthcare and as a global supplier.

The meeting reflects ongoing collaboration between multinational pharmaceutical firms and the Indian government to improve access to treatments for chronic diseases. “Both generic medicines and specialised treatments can co-exist in India, ensuring affordability while advancing research,” Singh said.

Eli Lilly’s India operations include Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt. Ltd., established in 1993, which focuses on pharmaceutical product development and marketing. The company also operates Eli Lilly Services India Pvt. Ltd. in Bengaluru, launched in 2016, which support research and scientific development.