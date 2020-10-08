Hetero to develop injection form of COVID-19 drug Favipiravir

Pharmaceutical firm Hetero Drugs is working to develop antiviral medication 'Favipiravir' in the form of an injection. If successful, Hetero will become the first Indian drugmaker to introduce Favipiravir in injection form. The drug is currently available in tablet form only.

Favipiravir which was originally designed to cure influenza is now used in the treatment of coronavirus patients. The Hyderabad-based generic drug company had on July 29, launched its generic version of Favipiravir in India under the brand name 'Favivir' after getting the nod from the Indian drug regulator.

Last month, Hetero became the first Indian drug company to launch Favipiravir in 800/200mg dosage for the treatment of mild-to-moderate symptomatic Covid-19 patients.

This brought down pill intake to 32 tablets of 800mg/200mg combination from 122 tablets for the 14-day treatment course.

Favivir 800/200 is available in a pack containing 16 tablets of Favipiravir 800 mg and 2 tablets of Favipiravir 200 mg priced at Rs 2,640 per pack.

According to the Economic Times report, Hetero's development of Favipiravir injection is at an advanced stage of trials and it might hit the market over the next few weeks.

With a product portfolio of over 300, encompassing major therapeutic categories and a global presence in over 126 countries, Hetero currently has 36 modern manufacturing facilities, including injectables, located worldwide.

