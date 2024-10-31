'Important step': Experts on health coverage for citizens aged 70 under Ayushman Bharat

Every citizen aged 70 and above will receive free hospital treatment across the country through the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Recently, the government expanded the Ayushman health insurance scheme to include all individuals above this age threshold, irrespective of their financial status. Modi emphasised the card's inclusive nature, indicating that it would be available to all income groups, regardless of whether they are from poorer, middle, or upper-class backgrounds. The initiative aims to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for families and improve access to healthcare for the elderly.

However, the scheme has yet to be implemented in Delhi and West Bengal, excluding elderly residents in those states from its benefits, he said. This initiative aligns with the government's ongoing efforts to enhance health coverage through the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which aims to safeguard vulnerable groups from healthcare costs.

The Union Cabinet's recent decision to extend health coverage under the AB PM-JAY to all senior citizens aged 70 and above is set to benefit over 6 crore elderly individuals across India. This expansion of the government’s flagship health insurance scheme aims to provide broader and more inclusive healthcare coverage.

Health experts have highlighted the potential positive impact of the initiative on India's elderly population and stress the importance of sustainable practices for its success.

Joydeep Ghosh, Partner and Industry Leader for Life Sciences & Healthcare at Deloitte India, commented on the programme, stating, "The additional health benefits provided under the AB-PMJAY scheme will enhance and expedite its adoption by the most vulnerable sections of society." Ghosh highlighted the potential for the scheme to strengthen social infrastructure by improving access to healthcare at no additional cost.

NATHEALTH expressed its willingness to work with the government to tailor the scheme to meet the specific needs of senior citizens, aiming to ensure equitable access and continuity of care for India’s elderly population.

Abhay Soi, President of NATHEALTH and Chairman of Max Healthcare, recognised the initiative as an important step in addressing the healthcare needs of India’s elderly population.

According to Soi, the policy targets a segment with significant healthcare needs, emphasising the importance of improving healthcare access. He noted that NATHEALTH has consistently advocated for fair reimbursement rates and timely payments to hospitals under such schemes to support their long-term viability.

