India may need to wait longer for Wegovy, say pharma analysts 

Novo Nordisk’s recent introduction of a direct-to-patient delivery model for its weight-loss drug Wegovy in the United States could potentially delay its availability in India, industry analysts have said.

The Danish drugmaker launched NovoCare Pharmacy in the US last week, offering home delivery of Wegovy at a reduced cost of $499 per month for cash-paying patients, significantly lower than its previous price of around $1,500.

Pharmaceutical analysts believe that while global demand for obesity treatments is rising, Novo Nordisk’s emphasis on expanding access in the US might postpone the introduction of Wegovy in India. Currently, only the oral version of semaglutide, marketed as Rybelsus is available in India, whereas the injectable Wegovy is yet to be launched.

Salil Kallianpur, a pharmaceutical analyst, observed that Novo Nordisk’s strategy to bypass insurance in the US and sell directly to patients at a lower price could help the company capture a larger market share.

“Novo Nordisk has indeed announced plans to sell Wegovy directly to US patients who are paying out-of-pocket, pricing it at $499 instead of the $1,500-odd price point. This strategy bypasses insurance, which could make the drug more accessible to some patients but also places the full cost burden on them,” he said.

He further noted that this focus on the US market could impact the company’s global rollout plans, particularly in India. Analysts monitoring the sector suggest that Indian pharmaceutical companies might benefit from this delay, as it could provide them with additional time to develop biosimilar or generic versions of semaglutide once patents expire. India's pharmaceutical market, known for its price sensitivity, has historically favoured lower-cost alternatives, and the delay in Wegovy 's availability could lead to increased demand for domestic substitutes.

Vishal Manchanda, Senior Vice President–Institutional Research at Systematix, commented that while the direct-to-consumer approach in the US is expected to boost sales, its impact on other markets remains uncertain. “Unlikely... While bypassing insurance and making Wegovy more affordable should boost volume in the US, the fact is that Novo will have very large sterile capacities coming online in 2026 and onwards,” he said. He also indicated that pricing strategies could evolve over time, adding, “They will sell it at a lower price.”

Novo Nordisk however reaffirmed its commitment to expanding the product’s availability worldwide, including in markets with less stringent patent protections. While no definitive timeline was provided for the injectable version’s launch in India, a company representative confirmed that Novo Nordisk is steadily expanding its reach, even as generic drug manufacturers prepare their own versions. Currently, the oral formulation of the drug is available in India, with the patent expected to expire in select markets by 2026.

Analysts highlight that the patent landscape for semaglutide varies across regions, creating opportunities for generic drug manufacturers. In key markets such as Brazil, the Supreme Court has denied an extension of semaglutide’s patent protection, which is set to expire in 2026. In China, a court invalidated all patents on semaglutide in 2022, though Novo Nordisk has appealed the decision. In the United States, the drug’s patent is expected to remain valid until at least 2031.

The impending expiry of semaglutide patents is drawing interest from generic manufacturers, with several Indian pharmaceutical companies actively developing their own versions of the drug.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has received approval to conduct bioequivalence studies for semaglutide and plans to introduce the drug in India once the patents expire. Cipla is also working on a generic version, preparing to enter the market as soon as regulatory pathways allow. Sun Pharma, meanwhile, is taking a different approach by developing its own novel and patented treatment for obesity and type 2 diabetes, which will undergo clinical trials. Similarly, Biocon is advancing its version of semaglutide and is gearing up for clinical trials in India, aiming to establish an early presence in the market.