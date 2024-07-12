scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Pharma
Indian healthcare sector projects 12.6% revenue growth in Q1FY25: BNP Paribas

Feedback

Indian healthcare sector projects 12.6% revenue growth in Q1FY25: BNP Paribas

Growth to be driven by 15% rise in hospital revenues and a 12% increase in diagnostics

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Key players in the sector, such as Apollo Hospitals Enterprise & Fortis Healthcare, are expected to achieve a 6% YoY growth in average revenue per operating bed. Key players in the sector, such as Apollo Hospitals Enterprise & Fortis Healthcare, are expected to achieve a 6% YoY growth in average revenue per operating bed.

The Indian healthcare sector is set to grow in Q1FY25, with a projected 12.6% year-on-year (YoY) revenue increase driven by a 15% rise in hospital revenues and a 12% increase in diagnostics, per brokerage firm BNP Paribas Securities India Private Limited.
 
Key players in the sector, such as Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (APHS) and Fortis Healthcare (FORH), are highlighted for their projected performance. The report said both institutions are expected to achieve a 6% YoY growth in average revenue per operating bed (ARPOB). Apollo Hospitals maintains a stable 62% occupancy rate, while Fortis Healthcare aims to boost its occupancy by 100 basis points to 65%.
 
“We anticipate a steady quarter for our coverage of Indian healthcare services, with aggregate revenue growth of 12.6% YoY. Hospitals are the primary driver with a 15% increase, while diagnostics are expected to grow by 12%,” said Tausif Shaikh, Analyst at BNP Paribas.
The report also predicted a 150 basis point improvement in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margins, primarily supported by hospitals.
 
APHS’s offline pharmacy business is projected to grow by 10% YoY, although its online ventures are expected to remain flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Conversely, FORH is set to improve its EBITDA margin by 280 basis points YoY to 19.2%. In the diagnostics sector, companies like Dr Lal PathLabs (DLPL) and Metropolis Healthcare (METROHL), Shaikh anticipated patient volume growth and improved realisations. However, FORH’s diagnostic arm, Agilus, may face challenges due to weaker brand recognition post-rebranding.
 
The report maintains its positive outlook for the sector, keeping earnings estimates, target prices, and ratings unchanged. APHS and METROHL are identified as top picks, with strategic expansions and mergers promising growth opportunities.
 
While Shaikh identified potential risks, including delayed occupancy improvements and increased competition, the overall sentiment remained upbeat.

Published on: Jul 12, 2024, 1:14 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement