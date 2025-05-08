Johnson & Johnson Vision plans India-specific innovation pipeline for growing eye care market

American Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson’s eye health arm, J&J Vision is preparing a pipeline of India-specific innovations and clinical trials and is considering expanded localisation and strategic collaborations to meet the country’s rising demand for advanced eye care, Christoph Vonwiller, President, Vision, Asia-Pacific at Johnson & Johnson Vision told Business Today.

The company is positioning India as a key hub for future ophthalmic innovation and access in the Asia-Pacific region, given the country’s substantial market potential and growing healthcare needs. “We expect rapid and sustained growth in India fueled by a stream of new product innovations both recently and soon-to-be launched,” Vonwiller said.

According to a Markets and Markets report, India’s ophthalmic market, valued at approximately ₹14,877 crores in 2024, is experiencing steady growth, driven by an ageing population and the increasing prevalence of vision-related diseases. The market is expected to expand further in the coming years, offering opportunities for ophthalmic product innovation and distribution.

As per National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB), cataracts are one of the leading causes of blindness, accounting for about 80% of blindness in India highlighting the growing demand for cataract surgeries and vision correction solutions. Vonwiller emphasised that India is a cornerstone of their growth strategy in the region.

“India is not just a growing market for us, but a pivotal part of our strategy to drive innovation in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said. “With the increasing patient needs and a rising burden of vision impairment, India presents significant potential for growth in the eye care sector,” he said.

In response to the growing demand, J&J Vision has already introduced new products and surgical technologies in the Indian market. They are working closely with Indian ophthalmologists to co-innovate and refine solutions tailored to local needs. “Our strategy in India is deeply patient-centric, built on scientific innovation, and focused on delivering better clinical outcomes across our portfolio,” Vonwiller added.

J&J Vision has also expanded its digital presence. According to company sources, more than 300 Indian surgeons now use J&J Vision’s interactive e-platforms to access ophthalmic content, helping doctors stay updated on new innovations. “Digital health is transforming how we engage with healthcare professionals. Through our e-platform, we are providing easier access to the latest advancements in eye care,” Vonwiller noted.

The company is exploring further localisation of manufacturing processes to make products more accessible in India. “We are actively looking at ways to optimise our supply chains to better serve the Indian market,” Vonwiller said. “India is a crucial market for us, and ensuring highest standards of quality is a critical part of our strategy.” In terms of research and development, J&J Vision has focused on launching innovations such as the SILK refractive surgery procedure, which was first introduced in India.

“India continues to be a key market for us, not just in terms of product sales, but also in research and development. The feedback and data we gather here play an important role in refining our innovations,” Vonwiller explained.

Further, J&J Vision is working on expanding access to eye care, particularly in underserved rural areas, through initiatives like Sight for Kids. In partnership with Lions Clubs International Foundation, J&J Vision has already conducted over 28 million vision assessments and aims to impact more than 7 million children in India by 2029. “Our commitment to India goes beyond business.

Through initiatives like Sight for Kids, we are helping to shape a healthier future for children across the country. Improving access to eye care in rural and underserved areas is a priority for us,” Vonwiller said. “India’s strategic importance in the Asia-Pacific ophthalmic market cannot be overstated. It will continue to play an important role as we expand our footprint in the region,” he said.