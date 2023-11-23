Lupin launches world’s first fixed-dose triple combo drug for COPD

Expanding its respiratory portfolio, drugmaker Lupin on Thursday announced the launch of Vilfuro-G, the world’s first fixed-dose triple combination drug for the effective management of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in India.

This follows the approval from the Drug Controller General of India for the Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) product.

Lupin’s Vilfuro-G is the sole FDC that combines Vilanterol, Fluticasone Furoate, and Glycopyrronium Bromide, catering to the long-term management and treatment of moderate to severe COPD.

“As the global prevalence of COPD continues to surge, India bears a significant 18% of this disease burden. With our extensive respiratory portfolio and the approval of Vilfuro-G, we take immense pride in offering healthcare professionals and patients with innovative treatment solutions,” said Rajeev Sibal, President–India Region Formulations, Lupin.

The product, available in a single-strength fixed dose, is recommended for use once daily. Over 37 million individuals grapple with COPD in India, a condition that stands among the leading causes of death and disability in the nation.

“This innovative milestone reinforces our resolve to expanding our respiratory portfolio, providing COPD patients with access to healthcare solutions, and transforming lives,” Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said.

