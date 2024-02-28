Miltenyi Biotec establishes first India office and CGT Center in Hyderabad

Global biotechnological leader Miltenyi Biotec is setting up operations in India with the establishment of its first office and the Miltenyi Innovation and Technology Center in Hyderabad.

This CGT (cell and gene therapy) Centre of Excellence will be among the first of its kind in India, providing cutting-edge training, research, expertise, and manufacturing solutions to Indian scientists, researchers, and clinicians.

This COE will serve as a central hub for professionals to gain practical training and theoretical knowledge regarding the various CGT approaches, covering every phase from the proof of concept to clinical development and commercialisation.

Miltenyi Biotec is recognized globally for their contributions to research and commercialization of CGT. Their core platform, CliniMACS Prodigy, lends itself to the end-to-end development and manufacturing of cell and gene therapy, providing solutions from small to large-scale manufacturing. Moreover, each year, over 10,000 patients receive treatment using technologies developed by Miltenyi Biotec and over 950 new drug and device applications have been filed with FDA using their technologies and platforms.

The announcement of this venture was made following a meeting attended by the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, Miltenyi Biotec officials led by Dr. Boris Stoffel, and Telangana Life Sciences CEO Shakthi M. Nagappan, amongst other dignitaries. "The centre will facilitate the development of novel therapies globally and help upskill local academia and industry personnel,“ said Reddy.

Dr. Boris Stoffel said that the company will look at fostering public-private partnerships to advance CGT and catalyse the development of CAR T cell therapy, both centralised and at the point of care in hospitals all over India.

Since its foundation, Miltenyi Biotec has been advancing biomedical discovery and cell therapy, offering cutting-edge tools and services that equip researchers and clinicians with advanced cellular understanding.