NTPC shares jump 5%; company clarifies on partnering with US firm report

Shares of NTPC Ltd witnessed a strong upmove on Friday, settling 4.67 per cent higher at Rs 352. The surge followed a media report suggesting that the state-run power producer had partnered with a US-based firm.

Subsequently, stock exchanges sought clarification from the state-run firm on a news report titled "NTPC partners US firm to deploy thorium fuel in India's nuclear reactors: Report."

In its response, the company said, "NTPC is India's largest power sector company and continuously explores investment opportunities in both domestic and international markets. In this context, the Company is inter-alia looking for a minority stake in Clean Core Thorium Energy. Any decision of investment shall be subject to due diligence and statutory/regulatory approvals."

NTPC further stated that it has not entered into any agreement for partnership with Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE). "The Company is not aware of any information that has not been disclosed to the exchanges which could explain the movement in the trading price of our shares," it added.

The company also said, "There is no material impact of the news article on the Company. It is pertinent to mention that overall upward movement in PSU Index and Power Sector Index was witnessed today."

From a technical standpoint, the stock traded above the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 80.66. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.14/13.99 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 2.19. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 20.54/25.16 with a return on equity (RoE) of 12.77. As per Trendlyne data, NTPC has a one-year beta of 1.02, indicating average volatility.