Pharma major Sanofi India appoints Preeti Futnani as General Manager, Vaccines

Pharma major Sanofi India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Preeti Futnani as the company’s General Manager – Vaccines. Futnani transitions from Sanofi’s Greater Gulf MCO (a cluster of six countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait) where she was the franchise head for Dupixent Dermatology.

Futnani has over two decades of experience in growth and transformation that spans several therapeutic areas and functions within healthcare (primary and specialty care, medical technology) and finance, the company said in a statement.

“Vaccines is a priority growth driver for Sanofi. I am excited to lead the next phase of ambition for the business in India. We are committed to safeguarding the Indian population from vaccine preventable diseases, at every stage of life, by leveraging the protective power of vaccination,” said Futnani.

Futnani started her journey with Sanofi over six years ago in Specialty Care Gulf, after various roles of increasing responsibility in Novartis marketing and commercial operations across Switzerland, UK, and India. She has held leadership roles in marketing, sales, and management across several geographies from mature markets in the UK and EU to emerging markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Futnani succeeds Annapurna Das, who is now elevated to Head of Vaccines, Asia. Futnani will be based in Mumbai, India.

“Preeti Futnani joins us as the General Manager for Vaccines in India. Her global experience is an asset that will further sharpen Sanofi India’s focus of increasing vaccine coverage rates by driving the growth of our current portfolio and accelerating launch of innovative vaccines in the country,” said Annapurna Das, Head of Asia Vaccines.

