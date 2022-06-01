PM meets world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen, other Women's World Championship medallists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met with the women boxers who contested in the Women’s World Boxing Championships last month and won medals. At the recently concluded competition, India earned one gold and two bronze medals.



Nikhat Zareen joined the likes of Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, and Lekha KC as the fifth Indian fighter to win a gold medal in the Women's World Boxing Championships. Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda, both debutants, won bronze medals in the 57kg and 63kg weight classes, respectively. Before her, Mary Kom was the last Indian boxer who had won the championship in 2018.

An honour to meet our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi sir.

Thank you sir😊🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8V6avxBG9O — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) June 1, 2022



Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal in the Boxing World Championships in the 52-kg division, defeating Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the final of the Women's World Championships in Istanbul on May 19 this year. Apart from her, boxers Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda also bagged the bronze medal in their respective categories.



Soon after their victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in congratulating the female boxers. “Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to Nikhat Zareen for a fantastic gold medal win at the Women’s World Boxing Championship. I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their bronze medals in the same competition” he had written in his tweet on May 19.



Nikhat Zareen expressed her gratitude in a tweet, calling the meeting with the Prime Minister an honor. She will now be preparing for the Commonwealth Games trial for which she will have to drop her weight and come down to 50kgs in order to compete in the games.

