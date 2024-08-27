Sleep apnea market set for growth with smartwatch innovations, diagnostic advances

As insomnia and sleep disorders affect the young adult population, the market for sleep apnea diagnostic systems is looking for significant growth. This trend is supported by ongoing innovations from smartwatch and medical device manufacturers. Recent speculations about the next-generation Apple Watch Series 10 potentially including sleep apnea monitoring has heightened market interest.



Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder characterised by repeated interruptions in breathing during sleep. These pauses in breathing can last from a few seconds to minutes and can occur multiple times per hour, leading to disrupted sleep. If left untreated, sleep apnea can result in serious health issues, including hypertension, heart disease, stroke, and cognitive impairments. The most common form is obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), where the airway becomes blocked during sleep, typically due to the relaxation of throat muscles.



According to GlobalData, a data analytics company, the sleep apnea diagnostic systems market is expected to rise from $905 million in 2023 to $1.3 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. Similarly, The India sleep apnea devices market was valued at ₹1,234.97 crores ($147.02 million) in 2024 and is anticipated to reach ₹1,877.48 crores ($223.51 million) by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.19% during 2025-2030, according to Techsciresearch, a consulting firm.



In India, the impact of sleep apnea is considerable, and the Indian market is also expected to grow. Research from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, shows that approximately 104 million working-age Indians suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), affecting about 11% of the adult population. The prevalence is higher among men (13%) compared to women (5%).



This 2019 study estimates that 47 million Indians experience moderate to severe OSA, which contributes to complications such as hypertension, cardiac disorders, stroke, and cognitive impairments. To address this issue, technology companies are developing advanced diagnostic products.



In February 2024, Samsung Electronics introduced an FDA-authorised sleep apnea feature in its Samsung Health Monitor app. This development, along with similar advancements from other smartwatch brands, provides a pre-diagnosis tool that may help increase clinical diagnosis rates.



“The market for smartwatches with sleep apnea detection is influenced by convenience, accuracy, and FDA authorisation. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and focus on home monitoring are notable trends,” said Tina Deng, MSc, Principal Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData.



Deng noted that while smartwatches cannot replace comprehensive sleep studies like polysomnograms, they offer a useful option for extended monitoring of OSA with fewer restrictions. “Many individuals with sleep apnea remain undiagnosed, indicating a need for increased awareness and access to diagnostic tools,” Deng added.



In India, the management of sleep apnea is improving with the introduction of various technology-driven tools. Smartwatches like the Apple Watch, Fitbit Sense, and Garmin Vivosmart 4 offer sleep tracking and SpO2 monitoring, which can help in detecting symptoms of sleep apnea. CPAP devices such as the Philips Respironics DreamStation and ResMed AirSense 10 provide smart connectivity, allowing users to monitor sleep quality and therapy effectiveness.



New devices like the RingConn Smart Ring, pending FDA clearance, and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series, with approved sleep apnea detection features are emerging in the market. Specialist tools, including NightOwl and Withings Sleep Analyzer, provide detailed reports on sleep apnea events, while smartphone apps like SnoreLab and SleepScore offer insights that may indicate sleep apnea.